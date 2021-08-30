Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,098. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

