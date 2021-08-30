Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Europe ETF worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.18. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

