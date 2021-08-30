Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 6,211 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

