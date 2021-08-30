Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 620,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,520,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

