Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 108,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.36. 134,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

