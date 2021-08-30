Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

