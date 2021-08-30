China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.23. 26,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,515. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

