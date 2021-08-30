Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $701,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $4.02 on Monday, reaching $1,922.97. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,726.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

