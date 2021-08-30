Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CHR traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.25 million and a P/E ratio of 56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4975845 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

