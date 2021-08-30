Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHDRY opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $203.57 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77.
Christian Dior Company Profile
