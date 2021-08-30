CIBC Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $20,236,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

