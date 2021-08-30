Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $391.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

