Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

