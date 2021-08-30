Citigroup Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $160.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $128.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $138.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

