Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the July 29th total of 793,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $932.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.