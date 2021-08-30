Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Purchases A$52,400.00 in Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) insider Ingrid Player acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$52,400.00 ($37,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

