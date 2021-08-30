Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company's International street furniture division."

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.55. 1,665,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

