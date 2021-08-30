Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

