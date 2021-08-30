Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 152 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.56. 3,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

