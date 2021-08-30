Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in NIKE by 100.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 25.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.18. 84,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.