Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $257,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 92.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.67. 62,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,389. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

