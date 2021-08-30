Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,549 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.74. 30,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.