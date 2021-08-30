Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,505. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

