CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CNSP stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.34. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

