Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY opened at $36.16 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.