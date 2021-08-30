Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $35,600.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohu alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $31,900.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00.

COHU opened at $35.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohu by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cohu by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.