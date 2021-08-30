Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.