Colonial Trust Advisors Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $463.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

