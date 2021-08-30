Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 1,861 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 75.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 32.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.63. 245,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,229,781. The company has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.