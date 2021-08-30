Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $251.62. 24,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

