Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

