Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.