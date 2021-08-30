Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.