Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in II-VI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

