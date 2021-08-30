Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases Shares of 41,575 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

