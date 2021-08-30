CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $256.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.70 million and the highest is $257.50 million. CONMED posted sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,657 shares of company stock worth $5,890,900 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 109,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 85.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 278.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNMD opened at $134.45 on Monday. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.