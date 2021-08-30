Contrasting Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Zymergen alerts:

This table compares Zymergen and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International 12.10% 23.59% 8.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 4 0 0 1.57 Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 10 0 2.77

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential downside of 31.19%. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $388.62, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than Zymergen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 7.53 $364.30 million $8.13 53.72

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.