ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Down 0.7%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

