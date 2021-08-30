Cormark Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$163.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

