Cormark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.