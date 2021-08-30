Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.