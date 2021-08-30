Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 576,193 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $56.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

