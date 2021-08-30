Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.86

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Costamare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costamare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

