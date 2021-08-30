Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUP opened at $239.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

