Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of COVTY opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Covestro has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

