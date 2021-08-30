Cowen Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

