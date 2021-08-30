Creative Planning Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

