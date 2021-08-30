Creative Planning Has $5.76 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Creative Planning decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $300.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

