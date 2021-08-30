Creative Planning Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

NYSE ZTS opened at $203.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

