Credit Suisse Group Lowers The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $125.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

